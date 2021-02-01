Look Back ... to a need for space for veterans, 1946

Feb. 1, 1946, in The Star: Urging homeowners in the Anniston rental area to help relieve the acute housing shortage by sharing their homes with veterans and their families, Wyly S. Dickson, area rent director, said that the Office of Price Administration is assisting the program in every way possible. Few residents of the Anniston rental area realize the difficulties which veterans are encountering in attempting to find a suitable place to live, otherwise more homes would be opened up to them, Dickson said. Also this date: Winston Brooke, formerly assigned to this district with the FBI, has resigned from the FBI and has established a public accounting office in Anniston in the Boozer Building, Room 311. Mr. Brooke, who was a special agent (accountant) with the FBI for almost six years, is offering his services as an independent accountant in the fields of audits, taxation and systems. Mr. Brooke is a graduate of the University of Georgia and is married to a woman from Leeds.
Feb. 1, 1996, in The Star: Six men from the field of education comprise the list from which the Calhoun County Board of Education will select a new superintendent to replace the retired Jim Winn. All six currently work in either Alabama or Georgia and range in age from about 45 to 55. The board has said it wants a superintendent who is at home with using computers and the internet.