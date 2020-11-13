Look Back ... to a need for new facilities in county schools, 1945

Nov. 13, 1945, in The Star: A combination of a growing population and deferred improvements have brought about a critical need for new facilities in Calhoun County schools. Nearly $1.22 million would be required to bring the physical assets of the schools up to the standard required to properly serve the county’s children, according Superintendent A. C. Shelton. The categories of need are classrooms and equipment; auditoriums, gymnasiums and cafeterias; and vocational education facilities.
Nov. 13, 1995, in The Star: The Williamson Commerce Center yesterday was the site of the third annual Anniston Kennel Club Dog Show, which drew a crowd of 1,500 to 2,000. Six hundred fifty dogs competed for “best of show” in the event, the animals and their owners coming from 23 states and as far away as California.