Look Back ... to a need for matrons in local jails, 1948

May 11, 1948, in The Star: Sources tell The Star that the Alabama Department of Corrections and Institutions will soon recommend to both the Anniston City Commission and the Calhoun County Commission that they collectively hire two full-time matrons for the handling of female prisoners. State Jail Inspector Mrs. C. H. Thrasher terms the county jail as being “one of the best in the state,” giving it a high rating on all points, but takes points off the city jail for keeping female prisoners without the services of a matron. It is expected that her final recommendation will be that both city and county female prisoners be kept at the county jail.
May 11, 1998, in The Star: After weeks of being accused by some city residents of being “anti-parks,” Anniston leaders are attempting to bring out their side of the story. City Manager John Seymour says the label is “just not true.” In fact, the city pays to maintain 25 parks and six recreational facilities, as well as several playgrounds at schools the city does not own. The “anti-parks” accusations stem from moves by the city in recent years that have resulted in the sale of two parks (Ezell and Jaycee) and the abandonment of another (Tyler).