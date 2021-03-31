Look Back ... to a need for a better Cheaha road, 1946

March 31, 1946, in The Star: All highways were reported clear in this area yesterday afternoon following a 36-hour period of high water described as “the worst this winter,” in the words of Inspector E. L. Coxwell, who’s in charge of the local office of the Alabama Highway Patrol. More than two feet of water covered Friendship Road about one mile out of Oxford, Coxwell said, and Highway 78 East at Choccolocco Creek was badly cut away by the strong current. “Almost half the pavement was cut away before we were able to stop traffic and post warning signs,” he said. At Wedowee, several farmers caught 30-pound fish where water overflowed the road, motorists reported. Also this date: The Anniston Salesman’s Club has voted to work with other local civic clubs to secure the rebuilding and paving of the road from Oxford to the top of Cheaha Mountain. The decision to get behind this particular project resulted from the awareness that the Oxford road to Cheaha is currently impassable, and many potential tourists decide against visiting the state park because of the difficulty in getting up the mountain. The road was built by young men of the CCC, and while the engineering was good, subsequent upkeep has been poor. Additionally: Architectural plans for four new swimming pools in Anniston, a $60,000 project already approved by the City Commission, have been completed and the Park Board will ask for bids very soon. The pools will be at 9th Street and Keith Avenue, at Noble and 22nd, in a new park on South Quintard [later known as Ezell Park] and at a park for black residents on West 14th Street. All four will definitely be constructed this spring.
March 31, 1996, in The Star: Volunteer laborers put in a good day’s work yesterday on the seventh home to be built by the Calhoun County chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Around 70 people, which included contingents from two churches and Gregerson’s food stores, assisted in the construction at 265 Greensport Road in Ohatchee. The home’s happy new occupants will be the family of David “Re-run” Conner, 35, of Ohatchee. Conner is a truck driver for Gregerson’s.