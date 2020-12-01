Look Back ... to a nearly empty square in Jacksonville, 1995

Dec. 1, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Dec. 1, 1995, in The Star: With the old trees, shrubs, and the fountain cleared out, the long-discussed renovation Jacksonville’s historic square is set to begin in a few days. Acker Electric Company will use a $130,000 federal highway grant to lay new sidewalks, install antique-style lampposts, plant 12 red sunset maple trees and erect a small stage. Mayor George Douthit said the project might be completed in six weeks. Also this date: Officials of United Way of Calhoun County said yesterday they will extend their annual fundraising campaign until Dec. 21. Technically wrapped up yesterday, the 1995-96 campaign has reached 85 percent of its goal of $1.25 million. Ronnie Smith of Alabama Power Company is the campaign chairman.