Look Back … to a naming contest for the Girl Scout camp, 1947

July 11, 1947, in The Star: An editorial takes note of a recent news article in The Gadsden Times which turned the spotlight on Hobson City, informing the paper's Etowah County readers about the successful, industrious and godly town situated just north of Oxford. “It is Hobson City’s record for law and order that clearly is unsurpassed by any other community in the nation. Only one murder has been committed in Hobson City since its establishment 47 years ago, and neither the murderer nor the murdered was a resident of the city,” the editorial writer is happy to point out. Also this date: A contest that opens today will be the means for assigning a name to the 300-acre camp for Girl Scouts that’s been established southeast of Jacksonville. The suggested names should be of significance, in Indian folklore, nature, or county history. Everyone is eligible to enter the contest and should mail entries to the Girl Scout Little House in Anniston or drop them in a labeled box at Scarbrough Drug Company on Noble Street. Fundraising has begun for $20,000 to allow construction of an administration building, a dining hall and a lake.
July 11, 1997, in The Star: The man who introduced long-term planning and computers to the maintenance of Anniston’s streets is moving on to an engineering job connected with the construction of the chemical weapons incinerator at the depot. Charlie Johnson, Anniston’s public works director since 1991, will begin working for Westinghouse as a project engineer July 28. “This opportunity came along at a good time,” Johnson said. Also this date: When Gerald Harbin and Larry Deason stepped out onto the first tee with their partners for the first time 19 years ago in what would become the Sunny King Charity Classic, they never imagined the tournament evolving into the “golf bonanza” former chairman Franz Cobb says it is today. The Sam Byrd Invitational, as it was known at the time, was a one-day gathering of golfing friends who just wanted to raise $1,500 to buy the city a Christmas tree. Today, the Classic is one of the better recognized amateur tournaments of its kind.