Look Back ... to a musical meeting of Knox, 1945

Nov. 6, 1945, in The Star: For the first meeting of the Knox Music Club of Anniston, there will be a musical tomorrow morning at 10:30, to be followed with a luncheon at the Women’s Civic Club building in Zinn Park. As a prelude to the splendid program planned for the winter months, the morning concert will be performed by musicians from Jacksonville State Teachers College. Also this date: A capacity crowd was expected to fill the Calhoun Theater tonight for the Victory Loan premiere showing of Week-end at the Waldorf. Thomas G. Coleman, theater manager, reports that tickets to the show have gone fast but there are still a few available for late bond-buyers. The picture starts at 8, doors will open at 7:15.
Nov. 6, 1995, in The Star: Jacksonville State’s women’s soccer team finished its inaugural season the same way it began, with a victory. The Lady Gamecocks defeated Jacksonville University yesterday afternoon by a score of 8-0. Jax State was led by Amy Buchanan and Helen Campbell, each with two goals. Goalie Michelle Japak recorded her third shutout of the season. Lisa Howe is the team’s head coach.