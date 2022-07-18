Look Back ... to a more ambitious training program at McClellan, 1997

July 18, 1947, in The Star: Construction of Panell Hall, a new dormitory for men at Jacksonville State Teachers College, and of the third extension of Daugette Hall for women, has been delayed by difficulties in obtaining plasterers for the work, according to Dean C. R. Wood. With many veterans being housed in old Army barracks or trailers, it had been hoped the new dormitories would be ready for occupancy at the beginning of the fall quarter. Panell Hall is named for H. C. Panell, who graduated from the college in 1918 and had just been elected state superintendent of education at the time of his death a year ago. Also this date: The Alabama House today passed a bill by Barbour County Rep. George C. Wallace to create and establish four regional trade schools in Alabama. Funds for the schools would come from a proposed two percent tax on liquor sold through ABC stores, a tax bill also proposed by Wallace. The state board of education would choose the schools’ sits and would operate them.
July 18, 1997, in The Star: U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s gift to counterterrorism training at Fort McClellan has turned out to be more sweeping than first advertised. Wording in the bill pending before the Senate establishes a permanent center for all emergency workers — far more than the one-year demonstration program to train firefighters only. Passage of the provisions would mean a very quick grab for the main prize of terrorism response, outrunning the gradual plan originally envisioned.