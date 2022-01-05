Look Back ... to a miraculous recovery from illness, 1947

Jan. 5, 1947, in The Star: A combined treatment of streptomycin and sulfa drugs injected into her small body twice daily for a 10-day period is credited with bringing about the miraculous medical recovery of a 19-month-old DeArmanville girl from a form of meningitis. Rebecca Anne Ashley, child of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Ashley, is today smiling and laughing and eating appropriate food, whereas just two weeks ago at Anniston Memorial Hospital she was in a coma and attached to a feeding tube. Her doctor believes she had influenzal meningitis, although it’s possible she had something even worse, tubercular meningitis, which would make her recovery all the more amazing. Medical tests of her spinal fluid should reveal something in several weeks. Also this date: R. C. Moyer, manager of the Blue Mountain mill of the Linen Thread Company, has been named head of the Industrial Division of the annual March of Dimes campaign that opens Jan. 15. Practically all of the funds in the treasury of the national organization were expended last summer during the record epidemic that took many lives and left many children maimed. Also this date: According to an AP wire story, Dwight Eisenhower, General of the Armies and Chief of Staff, has spent the past three weeks fishing in south Florida, his first real vacation in 10 years. He’ll go back to Washington next week.
Jan. 5, 1997, in The Star: Lone Star Steakhouse & Saloon opened six days ago in Oxford without a peep of advertising or other horn-tooting. The Kansas-based corporation figures its Texas-themed restaurant will be so popular with its initial crop of customers that they will spread the word to attract bigger crowds. Oxford Mayor Leon Smith was one of those early patrons, pronouncing himself pleased with his 6-ounce cut of meat. Also this date: The owner of the Alabama Show Palace has put the place up for sale. Owner Jim Dopson, who opened it Dec. 3, 1980, tells The Star he has grown tired of the bar business. In the meantime, he has even dropped the country-western theme and is promoting it as the Party Zone at the Alabama Show Palace. A disc jockey now plays contemporary rock music folks can dance to (the “party zone” concept was formally launched New Year’s Eve). Dopson, 62, has been trying to sell the Show Palace, located at 1503 Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway, for six months. The 4,000-square-foot Oak Room is part of the deal.