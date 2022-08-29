Look Back … to a milestone in Anniston Star history, 1997

Aug. 29, 1947, in The Star: Livestock reigned supreme at the Calhoun County fair today, with entries ranging from registered dairy and beef cattle to hogs, goats and pedigreed dogs. Poultry was also on display. For the housewives and mothers, Hudson’s Department Store will present a style show at 8 p.m. for fall and winter fashions, and students at Zenobia King Hill School of Dancing will perform during intermission. Also this date: In the classified ads is a notice stating that next month, 82 beautiful homebuilding lots near Blue Mountain are being offered for $175 each. They front streets, with water and electric lines available. E. L. Hollingsworth is the person handling these transactions.
Aug. 29, 1997, in The Star: Today’s edition of The Anniston Star was the final issue ever to be printed around lunchtime. That’s because starting Monday, September 1, The Star will be printed late at night, so that it can be on subscribers’ doorsteps or in paper boxes first thing every morning. Editor and publisher H. Brandt Ayers explained that the cycle change for the weekday editions has been pondered for some time, as the collective work schedule of Anniston and area subscribers has changed over the decades. When it was a blue-collar industrial town, Anniston had a relatively greater number of people with more time for reading a newspaper in the late afternoon and evening, compared to the morning. That’s not the case anymore. The Star has been an “afternoon” paper for nearly 100 years, according to a timeline accompanying the article.