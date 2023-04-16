Look Back ... to a milestone for Blue Bell in Sylacauga, 1998

April 16, 1948, in The Star: A new chapter of the Lions Club, this one in Bynum, held its Charter Night last night at Anniston Ordnance Depot Theater. Howard T. Maxwell is its president. The newly organized Lions Club with 60 members was jointly sponsored by the Anniston and Talladega clubs.
April 16 1998, in The Star: After an invitation-only ribbon cutting tonight in Sylacauga, the Blue Bell Creameries company will host special factory tours to mark the completion of its $10 million renovation. The tours will be given tomorrow and the next day, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., in conjunction with the 30th annual Chalaka Arts and Crafts Festival. The private ice cream company, held by the Kruse family, had sales of $226 million in 1997. The factory in Sylacauga provides jobs for 130.