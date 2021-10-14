Look Back … to a milestone achieved by a group of Black Boy Scouts in Anniston, 1946

Oct. 14, 1946, in The Star: From an article on Page 7: “Three Anniston Air Scouts — Hugh Fears, Fred Gunn and James Tinsley, of Squadron 308 — became the first Negro Air Scouts in the Southeast to pass the rank of observer when they were examined by the Squadron Board of Review held at the Anniston District Negro Scout Camporee, where the squadron made up the junior Staff. The group, which is sponsored by the Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Anniston, became the initial Negro Air Scout Squadron in Region Five (Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Northwest Florida and Tennessee) upon its registration in May of this year.” According to Willie Dykes, Squadron Pilot of 308, his unit is steadily growing in size as more 15-year-old boys seek to join it. [The Air Scout program, begun in 1942, was a now-defunct program of the Boy Scouts of America.] Also this date: The new telephone directories for Anniston are now available, although in limited quantities due to the continuing paper shortage. Approximately 7,832 new directories have been delivered to homes and offices, according to Drayton Bernhard Jr., manager of the Southern Bell Telephone Company.
Oct. 14, 1996, in The Star: An effort has been underway for the past several weeks to create cooperation between two separate economic development agencies that seek to bring new business to Anniston. One is Main Street, which has been around for three years, and the other is the six-year-old Anniston Retail and Commercial Development Company. Both help new businesses get established, grow and improve their appearance in Anniston, but because they operate separately, inefficiency and some say unnecessary costs result as they pursue their goals. The two entities do have some significant differences. Main Street gets 70 percent of its money from the private sector, while ARCD is funded entirely by the city. Main Street’s development territory is concentrated on the old downtown, from 8th to 18th, but ARCD’s charter takes in the entire city, including developing a National Guard Museum at Fort McClellan and a proposed Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center near Woodland Park.