Look Back ... to a merger for an Oxford bank, 1998

July 10, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 10, 1998, in The Star: “We’re a top-notch bank and now we’re affiliated with a top-notch organization. With the makeup of our bank, we were in a good position to be bought like we were. I’m excited.” That’s the statement by Independent Bank of Oxford president and CEO Joel Carter on the announcement that his nine-year-old institution will merge with Century South Banks Inc. of Dahlonega, Ga. The $22.2 million sale marks the Georgia bank’s entrance into Alabama and taps Calhoun County as the hub of operations for the $1.1 million Century South Banks. Independent Bank of Oxford has more than $92 million in assets and a customer base of nearly 3,000. Also this date: In other local big-business news, Ron Newton Pontiac-Cadillac-GMC is buying the Volvo automobile franchise from the Sunny King corporation for an undisclosed price. The cause of this sale is a rule from Volvo itself: Dealers of its cars must now sell them from a free-standing facility with its own service department, or else sell the franchise. Unwilling to make that investment, King chose the latter course. Newton will set up Anniston’s Volvo dealership and service center at 530 Quintard, near his existing dealership.