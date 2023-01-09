Look Back … to a memorial for Dr. Mark Wiltshire, 1998

Jan. 9, 1948, in The Star: The first public showing in Anniston the new 1948 model Ford trucks will take place next week at an open house to be conducted at King Motor Company here, E. D. King, president of the firm, announced today. With the streamlined new trucks — the first postwar products of the Ford Motor Company — as the main attraction, Mr. King said his company will welcome the public to all its facilities. “We feel that this is the most important new truck showing in Ford history,” Mr. King said.
Jan. 9, 1998, in The Star: A painted memorial to a recently deceased Anniston doctor is being applied to the side of the the Northeast Alabama Home Medical Equipment building on East 10th Street, across from RMC. Donnie Calhoun, owner of the business, dedicated the wall of his building for a 17-by-14-foot mural that will contain likenesses of Dr. Mark Wiltshire, who died of throat cancer last spring at age 37. “Mark touched so many people in the community, and when I heard that Mark’s family wanted to put up a mural, I suggested using my building,” Calhoun said. Dr. Wiltshire had been chief of family practice at RMC, and the mural is a work in progress. “He has so many friends, and he really deserved this,” said Camron Wiltshire, Mark’s 18-year-old brother. Also this date: The Jacksonville board of education is considering instituting a uniform policy for students in its schools, but a number of parents are puzzled as to why this is coming up now. The Jacksonville schools have a superior reputation among area schools, parents say, so why give outsiders the impression the kids need to be compelled to conform in their manner of dress? “If I’m not comfortable, I can’t think,” said Matthew Taylor, a junior at Jacksonville High School.