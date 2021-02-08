Look Back ... to a meeting of Black Boy Scouts, 1946

Feb. 8, 1946, in The Star: 17th Street Baptist Church will be the gathering place Sunday afternoon for the five Boy Scout troops and three Cub Scout packs and their adult leaders of Anniston’s African-American community. The annual “Negro Boy Scout meeting” [as it was called in the day] will hear a speech from Robert C. Johnson, a Black Boy Scout leader from Birmingham. Prof. C. E. Hanna will serve as master of ceremonies.
Feb. 8, 1996, in The Star: The U.S. Department of Commerce has designated the Anniston Municipal Airport as a foreign trade zone, a move officials say will help existing local companies do business overseas and attract new industry to the area. A foreign trade zone can save time and money for businesses that local at the airport by cutting red tape and reducing import and export taxes. Also this date: The girls basketball team of Wellborn High School earned a 53-50 victory over Alexandria last night to win the Calhoun County basketball tournament. Wellborn’s Lori Lloyd, No. 10, was named most valuable player. She scored 19 points, with teammates Crystal Williams scoring 14 and Julie Carden scoring 10 points.