Look Back ... to a meat shortage in lunchrooms, 1946

Sept. 20, 1946, in The Star: Anniston’s meat shortage has reached the point where school children have been served meatless meals for four days this week. The situation has been declared critical in school lunchrooms because all of their meat has until recently been provided by two local packing houses whose operations have been suspended. Fink and Southern packing houses were closed last week by the Office of Price Administration, which alleged the companies had killed and sold more than their fixed quotas of meat. “We don’t know where to look [for relief],” said Mrs. L. G. Prentice, supervisor of the city school lunchrooms. “In addition to meat, we also are unable to obtain lard or oleomargarine, and if this situation continues the school lunchrooms will be unable to operate.” A survey of Anniston stores reveals they are virtually bare of meat and that packers have no idea when the situation will be relieved. Other shortages are also being reported, the bottom line being that the general food picture in Anniston is worse than it was during the war, when food was rationed. Also this date: As the second week of school draws toward its close, total enrollment in the Anniston school system is reported to be just five bodies shy of hitting the 5,000 mark. Specifically by race, that divides into 3,586 white students and 1,409 black students. Calhoun County enrollment figures haven’t been tallied, but Superintendent A. C. Shelton guesses it’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 10,000. (By comparison, according to a separate article, fall enrollment at the University of Alabama totals 8,000 students, requiring that housing facilities there be expanded. Approximately 2,000 students, 1,300 of them freshmen, will be housed in the former Northington General Hospital, located a half mile from the main campus in Tuscaloosa.)
Sept. 20, 1996, in The Star: Now that the Anniston City Council has approved a $3.7 million bond issue to fix up city schools, the school board faces a different concern: How to cover the cost of paying the money back. The payments on the bond issue will be higher than school budget officials anticipated and will eat up all the leftover money expected in next year’s budget. The bond cost will fluctuate from year to year, but will average about $358,000 annually.