Look Back … to a means of affording a high school, 1995

Dec. 3, 1945, in The Star: An exceptionally brilliant teenager, formerly of Anniston, who is now a junior at Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been nationally acclaimed for the discovery and development of a synthetic drug for use in the cure of malaria. Rodman Jenkins, who graduated from Anniston High School at age 14 in May 1944, won a four-year scholarship to MIT under the auspices of a Westinghouse Science Talent Search. Now 16, Jenkins developed the drug while doing research work in chemistry at MIT. Rodman is the son of Col. John L. Jenkins, a former Fort McClellan commander who’s now retired and living in Boston. [Jenkins later earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering — when he was 20.] Also this date: Alabama Attorney General William N. McQueen told the Calhoun County Commission today it had no authority to contribute funds for a memorial building honoring men who lost their lives in World War II. The fund to create the memorial arose among citizens who had asked the commission to contribute public dollars to the venture. “Worthy as the cause may be,” said McQueen, “I find no authority for the county to contribute county funds to a war memorial building fund.” Additionally: Anniston is now under the threat of the worst rabies epidemic it has had in four years, and Dr. Wilfred W. Staples, local veterinarian, today warned the public to keep all dogs penned up regardless of whether they’ve had the rabies inoculation. A total of seven infected dogs have been found lately in Ohatchee, DeArmanville and Anniston.
Dec. 3, 1995, in The Star: Jacksonville needs a new high school and Mayor George Douthit thinks he’s figured out a way to pay for it: Sell Jacksonville Hospital. At least one city councilman supports the idea, and the mayor will probably find out who else does during a meeting tomorrow afternoon at the City Council chambers. Also this date: Family considerations have compelled Rachel Wacker to put up for sale her successful bookstore, known as Books on Noble. She said she’ll keep it running as long as it takes to find a buyer who will maintain the business. Ms. Wacker, who became a mother on May 15, opened the store on June 1, 1994. At the time it was the first general-interest bookstore in downtown Anniston in a long time, if ever. It carries some 4,000 titles of current, mostly hardback books.