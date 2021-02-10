Look Back ... to a mayoral honor for 'Dr. Nick', 1946

Feb. 10, 1946, in The Star: In a Boy Scout-sponsored civic exercise that elects high school boys to positions of make-believe authority in the city of Anniston, the overwhelming choice to be chairman of the city commission — mayor, in essence — was George Nichopoulos, the handsome 18-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. C. G. Nichopoulos of 1313 Christine Avenue. A total of 1,082 votes were cast this past Friday and George received 879 of them. He and the two associate commissioners elected then went to work naming fellows to executive positions in the government. For example, they appointed John Wheeler as city clerk, Jimmie Lane as city treasurer, Dick Greer as chief of police and Buddy Rutledge as the fire chief. Also this date: W. Dewey Fagan, 48, of Piedmont today announced he’ll be a candidate for the position of associate county commissioner from the Northern District of Calhoun County, subject to action of the Democratic primary election in May. He ran for the same office four years ago and lost only narrowly. Active in the county welfare department and the Red Cross, Mr. Fagan for 15 years has been a wholesale agent for the Standard Oil Company.
Feb. 10, 1996, in The Star: Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Memorial Hospital might be close to settling a lawsuit that would put a year and a half of legal wrangling behind the two rivals. That could clear the way for a ruling on whether Stringfellow can be sold, a case that has languished in Calhoun County Circuit Court for the last three years.