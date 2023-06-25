Look Back … to a marbles tournament being sponsored by the newspaper, 1948

June 25, 1948, in The Star: Cub Scout Pack 35 sponsored by Alexandria Methodist Church met last night at the home of Wallace Woodruff, the cub master. The pack charter was presented to the Rev. J. R. Bush, pastor of the church. Norris Woodruff and Aubrey Adams were presented as having attained the “wolf” rank by Mr. Woodruff. New cubs joining the pack during the past month are the Wills brothers — Kenneth, Rayford and Larry. Also this date: Anniston boys age 11 and younger with a talent for playing marbles are urged to sign up for the Anniston Star’s big marble tournament that begins next week. The Star will award special prizes to the winners and runners-up in each of the four districts centered on the four city parks: Oxanna, Zinn, Glen Addie and Tyler. Sign-up deadline is tomorrow at 6.
June 25, 1998, in The Star: Attorneys for Solutia and Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church say they have reached a settlement worth more than $2.5 million in the church’s lawsuit against the chemical company. The deal, if finalized, would end a suit filed in March 1996 against what was then Monsanto. The church said it deserved $20 million in damages for the PCBs the company created and contaminated the nearby environment with. Also this date: The interim director of the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Cheryl Bragg, announced yesterday that the respective boards of her institution and the relatively new Berman Museum have agreed to discuss plans whereby both museums would be operated by one director and one board. The move, proposed by Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham, would allow both museums to operate more efficiently as they share security arrangements, bookkeeping and marketing expenses.