Look Back ... to a man's hope to develop a new shopping center in J'ville, 1998

July 14, 1948, in The Star: A field of more than 100 players was scheduled to begin qualifying rounds in Pensacola, Fla., today in the Alabama Golf Association’s annual tournament. In a warm-up round yesterday, young Jimmy Meigs of Anniston carded a two-under-par 70 over the Pensacola Country Club’s 6,340-yard course. Meigs turned in the lowest score posted by any of the approximately 90 players in Pensacola for the warm-up session. Also this date: John B. Chastain, of the Chastain-Roberts wholesale grocer company, was elected to the board of directors of First National Bank yesterday. Born and reared in Calhoun County, Mr. Chastain has been in his line of work for a total of 22 years, a co-founder of the Chastain-Roberts Company, now one of the larger wholesale grocery companies. He is president of the Alabama State Wholesale Grocers Association.
July 14, 1998, in The Star: The old Henry Barn in Jacksonville, currently under a $1.3 million renovation plan, might eventually have some cozy, tax-generating neighbors. Those neighbors could an Old Henry Farm Shopping Center and a Williamsburg-style townhouse development. Restaurateur Ron Stancil, who’s constructing the multi-level historic Henry Barn restaurant near the city hospital, asked the Jacksonville City Council last night to consider granting him a sales contract for two adjacent city-owned tracts, totaling about 50 acres. He said he envisions a large grocery store and several other retailers on that land. City officials will talk about his ideas amongst themselves.