Look Back ... to a major loss for Roanoke, 1998

June 4, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 4, 1998, in The Star: When the warehouse at Terry Manufacturing in Roanoke went up in flames a few days ago, the company’s president lost more than part of his business. Roy Terry lost his old school, and the community lost one of the last vestiges of history from the days of segregation. The 25,000-square-foot warehouse, which had been built in the 1950s, used to be the Randolph County Training School — the only black school in town before integration, and later a venue for gospel singings and community meetings. “It is a significant loss to the the town because of the history behind the building,” said Mayor Betty Ziglar. Terry says he’ll eventually build another warehouse on the apparel company’s 20-acre site on Old Lafayette Highway.