Look Back ... to a major local motel purchased, 1997

Feb. 26, 1947, in The Star: New chapters of the Anniston Boys’ Hi-Y Club and the Anniston Girls’ Hi-Y Club are being formed, with prospective members interviewed by YMCA staff members and organizational meetings held.
Feb. 26, 1997, in The Star: A partnership of out-of-town businessmen bought Anniston’s Ramada Inn at auction yesterday for $1.375 million. The current owners of the motel, Anniston Alabama Motel Associates Inc. of Kalamazoo, Mich., accepted the bid and plan to turn the property over to the new owners in about two months. The inn, located at Quintard and 4th Street, will operate as usual, said its manager, Nancy Williams. Georgia motel owner Danny Patel, the lead investor among the new owners, said he and his partners expect to invest about $200,000 to upgrade the 98-room motel, which under previous ownership emerged from a 17-month bankruptcy in May 1994. The new owners all have experience owning motels.