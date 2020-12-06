Look Back … to a major expansion of the W. T. Grant store on Noble Street, 1945

Dec. 6, 1945, in The Star: An expansion and remodeling of the W. T. Grant retail store will commence in early January, which will enlarge it from its current address of 1102 Noble and take in the space of the store on the corner, 1100 Noble. That’s currently Bermans Cash and Carry Store, now having a going-out-of-business sale. The remodeled Grant’s will reopen toward the end of March. Also this date: In a wire story we’re told that Paul W. Walker, vice chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, envisions a day 10 years in the future when long-distance telephone customers will enjoy “toll dialing.” This technological advance might make long-distance operators obsolete because built-in equipment would compute the cost of the call. Walker also spoke hopefully of the imminent arrival of frequency modulation (FM) in the broadcast of commercial radio signals.
Dec. 6, 1995, in The Star: With the Summer Olympics in Atlanta only eight months away, the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce has launched a $16,000 marketing campaign in hopes of attracting as many as 10,000 visitors to the area during the games. Strategically placed advertising in a variety of publications — plus a page on the internet — will get word to the world of the spaces Calhoun County might offer the faraway visitor. Also this date: From Portland, Ore., the Associated Press brings us this interesting development in American elections: “Tuesday’s election [for a U.S. Senate seat nomination] marked the nation’s first congressional election conducted by mail, and state officials declared it a success because of higher turnout and lower costs.” Oregonians have been voting by mail in local elections since 1981, the article notes.