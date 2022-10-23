Look Back ... to a major concert at JSU, 1997

Oct. 23, 1947, in The Star: When the Glen Addie public housing project opened in Anniston in November 1940, apartments there rented for $17 a month. However, they were designed to provide respectable living spaces to “depression income” families, those whose annual income was no higher than $1,020 with two children or less, and no higher than $1,224 for families with three or more children. Today, however, given the rising cost of living, and the rising wage scale, those benchmarks at Glenn Addie have been adjusted. Rent is now $26 a month, and the income cutoffs noted above are now at $1,560 and $1,872. One hundred sixty-four families live at Glen Addie now.
Oct. 23, 1997, in The Star: Popular rock bands Tonic and Sister Hazel came to Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum last night, bringing the sort of hits, fame and name recognition that have been lacking for a few years at JSU. Both bands have scored Top 40 hits, more than just about any other band coming to Jacksonville since Hootie & the Blowfish four years ago. Raucous behavior caused police to eject some concert goers, but in general folks were happy to have cigarette lighters to wave and neon cords to play with.