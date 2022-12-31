Look Back ... to a major change in industrial ownership, 1947

Dec. 31, 1947, in The Star: The president of Kilby Steel Company, Oscar M. Kilby, and its vice president, Thomas E. Kilby Jr., today announced sale of their business to the J. I. Case Co. of Racine, Wis., with the transfer of ownership taking effect at midnight. The Case company will continue operations at the Kilby plant, which has been manufacturing farm machinery for Case during the last year. The Case Company is a century-old manufacturer, while Kilby Steel was organized in Anniston in 1897 and currently employs approximately 400, with a weekly payroll of about $25,000, making it one of Anniston’s largest and most substantial industries. Also this date: The congregation of First Baptist Church in Anniston — meeting at the county courthouse ever since a fire destroyed its sanctuary at 15th and Pine in late 1945 — has raised enough money to award a contract to a Birmingham firm to construct a new home. First Baptist’s next building will be at 105 West 15th Street, with construction scheduled to begin in February and conclude in early 1949. Contributions have raised a total of $102,000 toward the building’s bid cost of $187,899. Additionally: Miss Mary Kathryn Casey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Casey, and John Acker Vanderford, son of Mr. Herbert Vanderford and the late Mrs. Vanderford, were married Sunday, Dec. 21, at 9 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Piedmont. The bride is a teacher in Oxford and the groom a teacher in Weaver schools.
Dec. 31, 1997, in The Star: Crime is still a problem in Hobson City one year after town leaders traded a police department for a sheriff’s deputy, but things are getting better. That’s what many residents are saying as the town prepares to enlist the protection afforded by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for another year. In the town’s Section 8 area, for example, residents say they don’t see as many cars visiting the housing project to sell drugs since a deputy began patrolling.