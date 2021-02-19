Look Back ... to a lot of woods on Coldwater Mountain, 1996

Feb. 19, 1946, in The Star: Anniston’s YMCA organization doesn’t have a permanent home but it has scheduled its first program event in its temporary headquarters at 112 E. 12th Street. The event is a father-son supper to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, for boys ages 15-17 and their dads. The principal speaker is to be J. L. Brakefield of Gadsden, formerly head of the biology department at Howard College. Also this date: Four additional housing units for veterans have been approved by the federal government for Jacksonville State Teachers College. This brings the total prospective housing units at JSTC to 24, 20 having already been approved. Each unit will be designed to house one veteran and his family; about 100 veterans are on the JSTC campus and about one-third of them are married, according to President Houston Cole. Many more expected to enroll by June.
Feb. 19, 1996, in The Star: Coldwater Mountain, steep and rocky and green with forest, has remained an island of wilderness while civilization has grown up around it. Now an effort is under way to make sure it stays that way. Sen. Doug Ghee of Anniston has asked that more than 3,000 across of mountaintop property now available for sale be acquired by the state’s three-year-old wilderness preservation trust, Forever Wild, and maintained as a natural recreation area. Other tracts in this region are also being considered for the designation, including 12,000 acres of Fort McClellan property that adjoins the Choccolocco State Wildlife Management area. The land on Coldwater totals 3,200 acres, some of it owned by Kimberly-Clark since the 1920s. Experts say the Coldwater Mountain area is unique because it’s relatively untouched by development — it’s a physically steep and economically forbidding place to “civilize” — yet is in the center of a small-town urban area. Local environmentalist Pete Conroy describes the mountain as a “huge, gigantic geologic wonder.”