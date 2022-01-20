Look Back ... to a longtime post office employee, 1947

Jan. 20, 1947, in The Star: J. A. Johnson, superintendent of mails at the Anniston Post Office, has celebrated his 42nd anniversary with the post office, having started as a substitute letter carrier in 1905. He has held his current title since 1918. “The business has really grown in the last 40 years. I had been working for about two years when we moved into this building. The old one was a little one-story brick structure at the corner of Tenth and Noble streets, where the Wilson Building now stands.” Twenty carriers and 22 clerks serve the city now, compared to seven carriers and four clerks when Mr. Johnson started with the post office.
Jan. 20, 1997, in The Star: Anne C. Daniell for years has been typing the pages of a book project that had its beginning a decade ago: a survey of the cemeteries of Calhoun County. The tedious work collecting the data has been completed — a task that enlisted the effort of 90 people, most of them members of the AlaBenton Genealogical Society. To date, 173 cemeteries have been surveyed, counting the last six that Mrs. Daniell is typing now for publication. Eighteen volumes have been printed, preserving for generations to come the listing of the dead of Calhoun County. The six remaining are New Highland in Anniston, Edgemont in Anniston, Mount Zion, Oak Grove Baptist, Mount View Baptist and Highland Cemetery in Piedmont. Five more volumes will likely be needed to hold the names from this group.