Look Back ... to a local woman's dream for a transitional shelter, 1997

July 5, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 5, 1997, in The Star: The Rev. Wonder Osborne’s latest project, a shelter and a transitional housing center for the homeless, is supposed to be up and running in October. The task is daunting, the Anniston woman says, and some days only her believe keeps her going. “I’m taking a walk of faith,” she says of the early beginnings of her Outreach Society of Alabama. A former social worker and social services coordinator, Osborne knew what kind of help was needed in Anniston. The center she wants would be in a leased house which will hold 16 people. Also this date: Yesterday’s Freedom Festival at Oxford Lake yesterday brought out proud parents, bashful kids, palm-pressing politicians and passionate golfers. Valerie Emigh, 19, and her 22-month-old daughter, Victoria, marched in the children’s parade, the child’s stroller brightly adorned in ribbons. Meanwhile, state Rep. Larry Sims introduced himself to members of the crowd and handed out recipes for blueberry muffins.