Look Back ... to a local woman is wife of Alabama's lt gov, 1946

Dec. 31, 1946, in The Star: Thousands of Annistonians will join millions of other Americans tonight when the New Year will be rung in amid the greatest pandemonium in five years. With the restraints of a world at war no longer in force, holiday enthusiasm will surely sweep from the cheering multitudes in Times Square, New York, across the land. Around Anniston, however, it’s not a holiday for everyone. A skeleton crew will staff the Anniston post office, and many of the textile mills will continue regular operation. Among the companies whose employees will start 1947 off with full production are Linen Thread Company, Adelaide Mills, Classe Ribbon Works, Utica Mills and the Anniston Manufacturing Company. All law enforcement agencies will continue on duty, of course, with city policemen happy to escort overzealous merrymakers to the city’s finest lockup lodging. A 15-piece band will play for soldier celebrators at the USO, 12th and Gurnee. Also this date: Alabama’s incoming lieutenant governor, a 59-year-old Gadsden lawyer named J. Clarence Inzer, is the husband of an Anniston woman. Inzer was born on a farm in St. Clair County in 1887, earned a law degree at the University of Alabama and moved to Gadsden in 1911 to practice. His wife is the former Alice Weatherly of Anniston. They have three children, J. C. Inzer Jr., Miss Martha Inzer and Mrs. T. C. Donald Jr.
Dec. 31, 1996, in The Star: When Anniston schoolchildren and their parents look back on 1996, they’ll likely remember it as the year of no pass, no play. The run implemented in the fall in Anniston public schools was the latest in a series of controversial events the school system encountered, making it one of the top local news stories of the year.