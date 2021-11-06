Look Back ... to a local vote against a racist amendment, 1946

Nov. 6, 1946, in The Star: Calhoun County yesterday voted against ratification of the controversial Boswell Amendment, which was intentionally written to restrict voting privileges for Black citizens, by a margin of almost two to one on the basis of unofficial returns from 33 of 47 Calhoun County boxes. One surprising vote against the amendment came from a local character named Joseph A. Roberson, age 95, who was born in Fulton County, Ga., and moved to Anniston in 1900. Roberson, who resides at 1804 Leighton Ave., is an honorary member of the UDC and a staunch supporter of Jefferson Davis – and he opposed the amendment, he said, “Because however too old I may be to be very much interested in politics, I don’t think the Boswell Amendment could be for the South’s good.” He didn’t elaborate, but his vote meant enough to him that he walked from his home to the courthouse to cast it. Also this date: Gen. Robert E. Noble was honored yesterday on his 76th birthday with a dinner party given by Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Rutledge and the Anniston Coca-Cola Bottling Company at the Axis Club building in Zinn Park. Not content to rest on his laurels after having worked as a medical office in the Panama Canal Zone with Gen. Gorgas in the yellow fever battle, Gen. Noble has devoted his time since he retired to Anniston in 1925 to helping the youth of the community – primarily through his aid to and support of the Boy Scout program.
Nov. 6, 1996, in The Star: Bob Riley, an Ashland car dealer, narrowly defeated state Sen. Ted Little, D-Auburn, yesterday to become the next representative for the Alabama 3rd congressional district. Riley captured 50 percent of the vote to Little’s 48 percent to earn the right to succeed Rep. Glen Browder, D-Jacksonville, who gave up his seat for an unsuccessful bid for the Senate. In another result, Alabama Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Republican, will succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Howell Heflin, Democrat. And if Calhoun County voters had had their way, Bob Dole would be succeeding Bill Clinton as president, as he collected about 18,000 votes locally to Clinton’s 15,600, approximately.