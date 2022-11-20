Look Back … to a local visit by the U.S. Speaker of the House, 1997

Nov. 20, 1947, in The Star: Jacksonville State Teachers College, well along in an undefeated and untied football season, will meet its seventh and probably their strongest opposition at Memorial Stadium in Anniston tonight at 7:45 when they play West Georgia College, from Carrollton. The game would have been played at JSTC’s new “College Bowl” but recent rain has made the new sod of the college field unfavorable for play. Coach Don Spalls said his Gamecocks are in better physical shape than at any other time during this season. Also this date: In joyful international news, Princess Elizabeth of Great Britain today spoke her marriage vows to Philip Mountbatten, the new Duke of Edinburgh, at Britain’s most sacred shrine, the sanctuary of Westminster Abbey. Elizabeth was grave and solemn through the ceremony, which included the promise “to obey” at her own request. Like her ancestor Queen Victoria, she wanted to emphasize that she was marrying as a woman rather than as a member of royalty. Philip’s voice was low but firm as spoke his vows, smiling frequently at his beautiful bride.
Nov. 20, 1997, in The Star: U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich made a fly-in visit Wednesday to direct praise and dollars to U.S. Rep. Bob Riley. The luncheon at the Oxford Holiday Inn drew about 300 supporters who paid $100 each to support Riley, a first-term Ashland Republican. For the money, they got salad, pineapple chicken, cobbler and iced tea. The attendees also got Gingrich’s promise to support the proposed Anniston Eastern Bypass, his praise of Riley’s work on protecting Anniston Army Depot and his call for more tax cuts and IRS reform. Riley was not present himself, as he’s recovering from surgery to remove a non-cancerous spot on his left lung.