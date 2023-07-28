Look Back ... to a local Democrat betting against Truman, 1948

July 28, 1948, in The Star: Put into rhythm by music played over a $400 public address system, Oxanna residents and visitors danced by the light of the moon last night in Ezell Park, under the tutelage of the Anniston recreation department. “It was fun,” the Star reporter observed, adding, “If ever a city has had more fun at less cost than Anniston has enjoyed this Summer, it will be difficult to find it.” Also this date: Tom C. King, a delegate to the recent Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia from Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District, told the Anniston Rotary Club meeting yesterday that in his opinion, the man who’ll be sworn in as president of the United States next January will not be Harry Truman. King opposes Truman or any other candidate who advocates the president’s civil rights program, which is itself the subject of much debate and consternation in Democratic party circles these days.
July 28, 1998, in The Star: Jacksonville State University President Dr. Harold McGee will retire next summer, he announced during a JSU board of trustees meeting yesterday. His announcement came at the end of an otherwise routine quarterly meeting of the board. McGee, 61, has been JSU president since 1986 and has been planning his retirement for some time. Also this date: On Sept. 28, Talladega residents will get a new telephone area code, 256. But telephone customers in Lincoln, just 20 miles of the highway, will keep their current area code, 205. Calls between the two cities will not be subject to any long-distance charges. (Callers have been able to use both 256 and 205 codes since March 23, when the new code began to be phased in.)