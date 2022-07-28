Look Back ... to a local cave for dancing, dining, 1947

July 28, 1947, in The Star: Tomorrow morning at 10, the Calhoun Theater in Anniston will present an all-new “Cartoon Carnival,” featuring the well-known and best-loved antics of all-time cartoon favorites. “A complete hour of the utmost in hilarity” features Tom & Jerry in “Cat Concerto,” “Solid Serenade” and “Milky Waif.” Bugs Bunny stars in “Hair Raising Hare” and Donald Duck will be seen in “Sleepytime Donald.” Shorts starring Mighty Mouse and the Three Stooges round out the fare. Also this date: An advertisement for a business called the Bow & Arrow states that it offers the “best dance floor in Calhoun County,” as well as steaks, chicken and sandwiches on its menu. It’s open from 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and it seems to be at Weaver Cave. The location isn’t spelled out, but the ad states, “We have installed electric lights through the cave and have good walkways.”
July 28, 1997, in The Star: Former AmSouth Bank President John Woods, long dissatisfied with Alabama’s education system, says he will run for governor as a Democrat on a platform of education reform. Woods, 65, is expected to announce his candidacy today. Woods spent his professional life as a banker before retiring last year to his 1,000-acre cattle farm near Lincoln.