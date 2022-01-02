Look Back ... to a local artistic victory in the courtroom, 1997

Jan. 2, 1947, in The Star: Four new troops for Boy Scouts were organized recently in the Choccolocco Council in four rural schools: Ranburne High School, Fruithurst Junior High School, Delta Junior High School and Spring Garden High School. The scoutmasters chosen to lead the boys are O. B. Miller (Ranburne), Alton Campbell (Fruithurst), G. G. Blair (Delta) and O. L. Parker (Spring Garden). Also this date: In social news, we learn that Mrs. Samuel P. Landers entertained guests at an “open house” style event in her home, 1100 Quintard Ave., during the afternoon three days ago. Refreshments were served from the dining table, presided over by her friends Mrs. Robert Hampson and Mrs. George W. Persell.
Jan. 2, 1997, in The Star: In what defendants are calling a victory for American stage biographers, the U.S. District Court in Birmingham has dismissed a lawsuit against a local theatrical company, ACTheater, brought by the family of country singer Patsy Cline. Heirs of Ms. Cline’s estate had claimed that ACTheater’s production of “Patsy Cline … Still Crazy,” violated what they claimed their exclusive right to use her name and likeness. “We’re really thrilled,” said playwright Randy Hall, who wrote the script. He said the ruling now gives stage biographers the same legal protections under the First Amendment that print biographers have. “I feel great relief that the legal entanglements are behind us,” said Josephine Ayers, producing artistic director of ACTheater.