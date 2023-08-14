Look Back ... to a little more work needed at Norwood school, 1998

Aug. 14, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 14, 1998, in The Star: In an effort to help the area’s economy weather the impending loss of Fort McClellan, Ayers State Technical College will offer 18 new “short certificate” courses for rapid work force readiness training. Approved by the state Board of Education, the courses will focus on job skills that should be marketable with local employers. Also this date: All Anniston elementary schools except Norwood will be fully ready for the state of school on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and all schools including Norwood will start on time, the school board learned last night. It was reported that problems with reroofing work at Norwood will make one of the classroom wings uninhabitable for the first few days after the start of school. Classes in that wing will be moved to the school gym for a few days. In other board business last night, the body agreed to allow Stringfellow Hospital to use the football field as a helicopter landing site in case of emergency. Previously the board said helicopter landings should be at the nearby baseball field, but safety concerns cause the hospital to again request use of the football stadium.