Look Back ... to a little love for J'ville from the chamber, 1996

March 12, 1946, in The Star: In an address to a civic club audience in Anniston, Jacksonville State Teachers College President Houston Cole warned that America’s fast-growing cynicism toward international affairs might cheat the world of its chance for peace. Noting that many leading figures in the U.S. are saying that World War III has already begun [Britain’s Winston Churchill just days earlier had made his famous “Iron Curtain” speech in Missouri], Cole nevertheless suggested that Russia should not be judged too hastily. “Let us not forget that she was hurt more than any other American ally during the war. Is it not possible that the Soviet Union is looking more for her own protection than she is asserting aggression?” Cole asked.
March 12, 1996, in The Star: Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce officials asked what they could do for Jacksonville last night and they received plenty of ideas. Money for the university, an eastern bypass for Anniston and more job opportunities for youth were among a number of projects mentioned by the 30 people gathered at a public forum the chamber sponsored. The event was held in response to claims that the organization has been slighting Jacksonville’s needs while it focuses heavily on what helps Anniston and Oxford.