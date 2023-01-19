Look Back ... to a Lineville man headed into space, 1998

Jan. 19, 1948, in The Star: Beginning with the weekend low of 12 degrees F. in the Anniston area, set at 7:30 a.m. yesterday, the temperature has bounced up like a rubber ball. This morning at 7:30 it was 21 degrees, and at noon it had reached 41. Of course, cold snaps are not unusual here, says local weatherman P. M. Hannum. The mercury has fallen to as low as 12 degrees on several occasions during the past several years, he said, and even hit three below zero in February 1940. An all-time low of 10 below zero was set here in February 1899, almost 49 years ago. Also this date: The Calhoun County Commission this morning authorized purchase of five voting machines to complete the mechanization of voting precincts in Beat 15, which is Anniston. The machines will be placed in precincts where up to now poll workers have continued to count ballots.
Jan. 19, 1998, in The Star: The city of Talladega has a new fire chief and a new police chief, too. The City Council last week named Joe Hare chief of police and Kenneth Dickerson fire chief. Both had been acting chiefs of their departments for several months before being hired for the posts permanently. Dickerson, first hired on in 1979, is the city’s first Black fire chief -- indeed, the city’s first Black department head. Hare succeeds Mike Hamlin, who retired Dec. 1. Also this date: The city of Lineville is getting ready to follow a favorite son into space. In three days, Joe Frank Edwards Jr., a graduate of Lineville High School, will be the pilot of the space shuttle Endeavor when it blasts off on a nine-day mission that includes a rendezvous with Russia’s Mir space station.