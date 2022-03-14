Look Back … to a library branch opening in Oxanna, 1947

March 14, 1947, in The Star: This afternoon Anniston Mayor E. D. Banks will present the keys of the new Oxanna Library, a branch of the Carnegie Library, to the latter’s board of directors, under whose supervision it will be operated. Housed over the Oxanna fire station, the library branch is conveniently located at F Street and Wilmer Avenue to provide library service to residents of Sixth Ward and Oxanna. It’s expected that this branch will serve an even greater number of people than the one in Glen Addie, which on average circulates a little more than 1,200 books per month. Mrs. Mabel Pitman will be in charge of the branch, which will initially be open on Monday and Friday afternoons only, 2-5 p.m. It will open additional days if use warrants it.
March 14, 1997, in The Star: U.S. Rep. Bob Riley, R-Ashland, told a House subcommittee that the federal government has a special duty to pay for the eastern bypass around Anniston because the government is harming Calhoun County by closing Fort McClellan and building a chemical weapons incinerator at Anniston Army Depot. Riley testified before the Surface Transportation Subcommittee with the hope that he could make its members feel obligated to allocate $44.7 million needed to connect I-20 with U.S. 431 near Fort McClellan. Meanwhile, county leaders met this morning to talk about ways they can encourage state officials to provide their share of the funding as well.