Look Back ... to a legal victory for Anniston's police chief, 1946

Nov. 7, 1946, in The Star: Judge Lamar Field apparently doesn’t think much of the city of Anniston’s governmental reorganization plan that abolished the office of chief of police and replaced it with director of traffic and law enforcement. That change put Chief J. L. Peek out of a job, so he took the matter to court and this morning Judge Field issued a “decree of ouster,” or exclusion from office, to Cecil C. Miller. That means Miller has been ordered out of that job. The court ruled that the city violated Alabama Civil Service Regulations when it appointed Miller to the job, therefore he didn’t have legal authority to hold the job. Also this date: Members of Anniston’s First Baptist Church have begun raising the money necessary to rebuild their church building, which was lost to fire last year. Working with a variety of sources, including insurance, the church hopes to raise $200,000 for a new facility.
Nov. 7, 1996, in The Star: A white principal who gained notoriety for opposing mixed-race dating at the Randolph County High School prom in 1994 overwhelmingly defeated a black write-in candidate to become Randolph County’s school superintendent. Democrat Hulond Humphries won his primary back in June and had no Republican opposition in Tuesday’s election. He’ll take office in July. Also this date: Top show dogs from across the country will be featured this weekend as the Anniston Kennel Club holds its fourth annual All Breed Show at the Williamson Commerce Center parking garage. More than 650 dogs and their handlers are expected to arrive in Anniston for the event, which is free to spectators.