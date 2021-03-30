Look Back ... to a lawsuit against Monsanto, 1996

March 30, 1946: The date was a Saturday during a 12-year span when The Star didn't publish on that day of the week.
March 30, 1996, in The Star: Attorney's representing more than 250 people linked to PCB-contaminated neighborhoods in west Anniston are suing Monsanto for more than $750 million. Anniston attorneys Donald Stewart and Gary Cody filed two separate lawsuits in Calhoun County Circuit Court this week accusing the corporation of endangering the health of residents in the Sweet Valley and Cobb Town neighborhood by allowing PCBs from its plant off Alabama 202 to contaminate the nearby neighborhoods. One lawsuit asks $3 million for each of the 250 plaintiffs who lived in and around the site, while the other asks $3 million for a particular man of the Sweet Water area who registered a high level of PCBs in a blood test. The lawsuits accuse Monsanto of negligence, misrepresentation, assault and batter on residents' health and intention infliction of emotional distress. Monsanto lawyers hadn't seen the document and didn't comment yesterday afternoon.