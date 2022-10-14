Look Back ... to a law to help men out of marriage, 1947

Oct. 14, 1947, in The Star: In its last session the Alabama Legislature passed what was popularly known as “Jiggs law,” which allowed men to sue for divorce on grounds of cruelty. It seems that a Calhoun County man, whose name was not released, has quickly taken advantage of it, filing a complaint in Circuit Court that his spouse developed an “inordinate temper” and became “spiteful and resentful” toward him soon after their marriage. The problems climaxed when she hit him on the head with a quart-sized bottle.
Oct. 14, 1997, in The Star: The city of Jacksonville recently installed a 200,000-gallon water tank, new pipe and a pumping station to resolve water pressure problems on the east side of town. But not everyone there has noticed the difference. A homeowner on North 14th Street recently complained to City Council members that his water pressure hasn’t improved at all. Also this date: Considering the Crimson Tide’s struggles this season, this Saturday night’s football game against Tennessee, at Legion Field, doesn’t have its normal wide-ranging implications. Alabama (3-2) isn’t ranked; the Volunteers, at 4-1, are at No. 9. And Alabama, an underdog by 8 points, hasn’t beaten Tennessee since Peyton Manning’s freshman season of 1994. Still, Tide QB Freddie Kitchens hopes the opposition plays well, “So they’ll have no excuse when we beat them.” [That didn’t happen, by a score of 38-21.]