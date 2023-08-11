Look Back ... to a large crowd of parents at Anniston High, 1998

Aug. 11, 1948, in The Star: Anniston Soil Pipe Company and Emory Pipe and Foundry Company were back in operation today for the first time since July 22 and Rudisill Foundry Company was expected back in production tomorrow. No statement was made, however, by either plant officials or labor leaders regarding settlement of the 19-day-old strike, but it was indicated that negotiations were still under way. Also this date: The Anniston City Commission yesterday passed an ordinance providing for the grading and paving of several blocks of city streets in the vicinity of East 19th Street and Memorial Stadium. Portions of 19th, Davis Avenue, Delwood Avenue and Harris Avenue are included in the plan.
Aug. 11, 1998, in The Star: Anniston High School parents, many with youngsters in tow, crowded into the school’s lunchroom last night until every seat was taken. Late arrivals stood along walls and in hallways. They had come to the school for a “parent orientation” called by the school’s new principal, Dr. Sidney Brown – and it was the largest turnout of its type veteran AHS teachers had ever seen. For nearly two hours the parents listened intently as Brown and other officials outlined an energetic and ambitious plan for the new school year. Also this date: Now that the city of Jacksonville has a brand new high school, the City Council there is considering whether some of the smaller buildings associated with the old high school might be good investments to buy and renovate for municipal use, such as offices. Given the expense involved, however, says a consulting architect, Julian Jenkins of Anniston, such a project might not be a good idea.