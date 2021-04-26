Look Back ... to a landfill OK'd for Reaves Road, 1946

April 26, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission voted yesterday afternoon to appropriate $50,000 to the City Board of Education in order to meet a deficit of $14,000 in the projected budget for next year and to provide an increase in salaries of school employees. Also this date: Contracts will be let in the near future for the girls dormitory and the high school building at Jacksonville State Teachers College. The new high school, which will accommodate both junior and senior high students, will cost $276,000 while the dormitory for college women will cost about $218,000. It will be located on the quadrangle near Daugette Hall.
April 26, 1996, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission has quietly agreed to support the opening of an 80-acre landfill off Reaves Road, almost two months after community residents noisily opposed it. The commission did not notify residents in the landfill area they planned to make the decision at yesterday’s meeting. The commissioners did not discuss the matter during a work session before the meeting or before voting 4-0 to support it. Commissioner James “Pappy” Dunn, who was in Montgomery yesterday, said he was unaware that the issue was coming up for a vote. He has previously opposed the landfill, which is in his district.