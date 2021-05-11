Look Back ... to a land swap for city hall? 1996

May 11, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 11, 1996, in The Star: Anniston officials tentatively approved a plan yesterday that could result in demolishing City Hall and constructing a new municipal building. The plan is to offer City Hall as a bid for the planned expansion of the federal bankruptcy court in Anniston. The money the city would make from leasing the property to the federal government would be used to finance construction of a new municipal building. It’s already been established that due its age and condition, City Hall would cost as much to renovate as to replace, and Mayor David Dethrage has been keen to find a way to build a new municipal complex. Consequently, in a few days the council is expected to take a formal vote to lease the City Hall property to the Anniston Redevelopment Authority, the city’s industrial development board. The board in turn would submit that property as a bid for the bankruptcy court expansion — and hope for the best. If the bid is successful, the GSA (the agency that finds office space for federal departments) will pay to demolish City Hall, to construct a new building for the courthouse expansion and to rent the property from the city.