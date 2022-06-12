Look Back … to a lack of emergency supplies in a chemical crisis, 1997

June 12, 1947, in The Star: Julian Fletcher Spearman, prominent Masonic leader in Alabama and president of Wikle Drug Company in Anniston, died at his residence, 624 Quintard Avenue, yesterday afternoon. He was born in Georgia and moved to Anniston in 1899. He was a Baptist, a Rotarian and a member of the Chamber of Commerce. Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Temple Spearman, a son, Dr. Knox Spearman of Anniston, and a daughter, Mrs. E. P. Scruggs of Anniston. Also this date: It appears that women won’t be serving on any juries in Alabama anytime soon. A bill that would grant them that privilege was pigeon-holed by the House Judiciary Committee today — the same fate a similar proposal met in the Legislature two years ago.
June 12, 1997, in The Star: Despite spending nine years and $431 million, the Army still has not provided Anniston or the other communities where chemical weapons are stockpiled with all the critical items needed to respond to an emergency, congressional investigators said yesterday. In Anniston, where seven percent of the nation’s chemical weapons are stockpiled, the General Accounting Office said only two of eight critical items — a siren system and an emergency operations center — were in place on March 1. Also this date: The Southern Baptists are upset at the Walt Disney Co., in part for the kindness and decency it shows to gay persons, so the denomination is calling for a boycott of the company's theme parks and merchandise stores. Disney spokesman John Dreyer said he was under the impression that the group had already instituted the boycott. “They’ve been boycotting us for a year, and all of our businesses have done quite well,” he said.