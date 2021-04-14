Look Back ... to a Knox Music Club performance, 1946

April 14, 1946, in The Star: The children of Woodstock school in Anniston two days ago expressed their appreciation for the good fortune that protected them during the recent tornado by helping someone who had not fared so well. Their school’s janitor, Donald Tanner, had gone to the bus station to meet his wife, who was returning from out of town, at the moment the tornado struck. When the Tanners reached their home, they saw that the wind and hail and falling trees had destroyed their kitchen. Learning of this misfortune, the Woodstock children raised some money to help out their janitor and his wife. In other storm recovery news, Anniston officials report that all city streets have finally been cleared of fallen trees and other debris that made travel so difficult in the first days after the storm a week ago this evening. Also this date: A record-breaking audience filled the auditorium of Anniston High School on Friday evening, April 12, to hear the all-Chopin program played by a celebrated American concert pianist, Stanley Fletcher. Seats were placed on the stage, people sat on the floor and standing room was sold for the concert, which was sponsored by the Knox Music Club of Anniston. People listened enraptured as Mr. Fletcher played with masterly technique the beautiful compositions of the beloved Polish composer.
April 14, 1996, in The Star: The spirit of country music singer Patsy Cline came to life in Anniston last night in the person of Mary Henderson, who sang many of her songs and relived much of her pain in the new musical play, “Patsy Cline … Still Crazy,” at ACTheater. Directed by Josephine Ayers, the production is more than just a musical revue of Cline’s greatest hits. The script by Anniston playwright Randy Hall delves into some of the darkest corners of the singer’s troubled life. It turns out that every sad note she sang was backed up by personal heartache. Also this date: The Berman Museum opened in Anniston yesterday, its eclectic collection delighting and amazing patrons who visited on the first day. They enthusiastically thanked Col. Farley Berman himself, who had donated the artifacts and was present for their public unveiling.