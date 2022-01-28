Look Back ... to a judge's permission to build, 1947

Jan. 28, 1947, in The Star: Judge Lamar Field has denied a petition from J.C.A. Hamilton to halt construction of a medical building for doctors’ offices at 10th Street and Leighton Avenue. Hamilton had sought the halt on grounds that the city has no authority to formally assist in the financing or construction of such a place; the judge apparently disagreed with that interpretation of regulatory law. The opposing argument is that the building is part of the hospital, essentially an annex, on which the city would have the authority to spend money. Representing Mr. Hamilton, attorney Ross Blackmon indicated the case would be appealed to the Alabama Supreme Court. Construction of the offices began under the authority of the previous administration of municipal government.
Jan. 28, 1997, in The Star: The Jacksonville City Council last night voted unanimously to deny a liquor license to a new bar, which would have been called the Stumble In, at 2700 Pelham Road. Residents of that area told council members they were afraid drunk drivers would make that stretch of highway in front of the bar, with its 65 mph speed limit, very unsafe.