March 13, 1947, in The Star: Several thousand dollars’ worth of radio relay equipment to make for more efficient communication between the Anniston office of the Alabama Highway Patrol and the transmitter at Cheaha State park is being installed in the basement of the Calhoun County Courthouse today. The radio controls will replace the telephone lines which have been the method of communicating between the two points up until now.
March 13, 1997, in The Star: A federal judge today struck down Alabama’s 1993 law allowing a certain type of school prayer, saying in party that it wrongly coerced schoolchildren to participate in religious activity. The law said “nonsectarian, non-proseletyzing student-initiated, voluntary prayer must be permitted during any school-related event.” The judge said the law is unconstitutional because it “creates excessive entanglement between religion and the state by forcing school officials to continually monitor by the content of the prayer and the conduct of dissenting students.”