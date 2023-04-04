Look Back ... to a JSTC 'fiesta' for high school seniors, 1948

April 4, 1948, in The Star: Rep. Sam Hobbs, who represents this region of Alabama in the U.S. House of Representatives, has introduced a resolution to repeal the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. It seems he wants to be rid of it for two reasons: because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that outlaws religious education in the public schools, on grounds that it infringed upon the separation of church and state, and because it serves as the basis for which President Truman is proposing civil rights legislation that has deeply offended many white people in the South. Also this date: Friday, April 16, has been set as the date of the annual Spring Fiesta at Jacksonville State Teachers College, its purpose being to offer campus tours and entertaining diversions to high school seniors from the college’s 17-county service area.
April 4, 1998, in The Star: This year’s 144 members of the Weaver High School Marching Band followed a Latin Jazz-style program to superior ratings at the Golden River Marching Competition at Haralson County High School in Georgia. Back in December, they placed first in Anniston’s Christmas parade. Meanwhile, the Weaver High Symphonic Band received all “1” ratings and a standing ovation at District Contest, and will be performing at State Contest in Tuscaloosa April 14. Also this date: The Auburn University Board of Trustees has approved a tuition increase at both campuses. At the main campus, that means tuition for in-state undergraduates rises from $855 per quarter to $920 per quarter, an increase of $65.