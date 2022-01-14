Look Back ... to a Jr. ROTC recommendation for Anniston, 1947

Jan. 14, 1947, in The Star: Having met Anniston education and civic leaders, and having inspected the facilities of Anniston High School and associated properties, Alabama Military District officials have pronounced themselves quite pleased and impressed with what they’ve learned — and therefore they are happy to recommend the high school as the base for a Junior R.O.T.C. unit. “Due to its high qualifications, this school stands an excellent chance and has already been tentatively selected by the War Department for such a unit,” said Col. Paul L. Singer, commanding officer of the district. Also this date: Ethel Bartlett and Rae Robertson, a famous duo-piano team which will present a long-awaited concert here on Jan. 16, will arrive in Anniston by train tomorrow morning. They’ll be welcomed at the station by a special committee from the Knox Music Club, which is sponsoring the local appearance of the artists. Additionally: The University of Alabama today confirmed it has hired a new football coach. The previous coach, Frank Thomas, resigned on account of his ill health — the move had been predicted for some time now — and Harold “Red” Drew is coming from the University of Mississippi to accept the Alabama post, one of the top jobs in the football coaching profession.
Jan. 14, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston Soup Bowl has owned its own building on Moore Avenue since 1991, when Grace Episcopal Church signed it over to the meal-distribution charity. The building now needs crucial roof repair, but traditional funding sources to pay for it have dried up. Soup Bowl executive director Linda Chambers hopes the Anniston City Council can rearrange its $802,000 community block grant budget for this year to help pay the $8,500 she believes the repairs will cost. The Soup Bowl opened in 1984 and at present serves around 115 people a day between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Local churches contribute about 36 percent of the nonprofit’s operating revenue.